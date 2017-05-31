Frank Miller’s ‘Sin City’ To Become A Television Series

In the midst of Hollywood’s latest obsession with reboots and remakes of every property imaginable, every once in a while a project comes along that actually makes sense. The latest example is the news that TWC/Dimension is now developing a television version of Frank Miller’s graphic novel Sin City, which was previously adapted into two successful films for the studio.

The original 2005 film was co-directed by Robert Rodriguez and Miller himself, with Bruce Willis, Jessica Alba, Benicio del Toro, and Mickey Rourke starring.

Rodriguez, Miller, and most of the original cast returned for 2014’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, which added cast members Josh Brolin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eva Green, and more.

The Sin City films earned praise for their stylish design and slavish attention to detail, which resulted in shot-for-shot recreations of Miller’s comic book panels.

Glen Mazzara, who was the showrunner on The Walking Dead for a short time and created last year’s Omen sequel series Damien, will write and produce the Sin City TV series.

The show’s pilot will be directed and produced by Len Wiseman, who directed the first two Underworld films and served as a producer on TV’s Sleepy Hollow and Lucifer.

Miller is also on board as an executive producer, along with Dimension’s head honchos, famed executives Bob and Harvey Weinstein.

The new show is said to be something of a departure from the Sin City films, with new characters and time periods being introduced into the story.

With that said, there’s obviously no word on whether any of the actors from the Sin City films would make an appearance, though it would obviously be a draw if they did.

The project is still in the development stages and no network is yet attached. Considering the content and the ratings attached to the two films, it seems the best home would be a premium network like HBO, Showtime, or Starz. Of course, these days there are also streaming services vying for hits, so Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu would likely be interested, as well.