Fox News Jesse Watters Makes Inappropriate Comment About Ivanka Trump – Leaves For A “Vacation” Right After!

Jesse Watters from Fox News has made a lewd comment about Ivanka Trump and now, just like O’Reilly, he left for a vacation!

It is yet to be confirmed whether or not the vacation was his choice.

However, considering the latest scandals revolving around Fox News and their treatment of women, it is safe to say they just wanted to get him out of the spotlight for a while.

Jesse Watters is best known for his incredibly ignorant interview in Chinatown.

The inappropriate remark happened while discussing Ivanka’s recent trip to Germany. She was invited to speak at a Women20 Summit and was booed when she claimed her father was a big supporter of families and women.

“I don’t really get what’s going on here,” Watters comments on the video.

“But I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone,” he added, making an inappropriate hand gesture towards his mouth while grinning.

The man is best known for his controversial street-ambush interview segments on the O’Reilly Show!

Watters addressed the situation claiming the comment was never meant to sound lewd.

He also hosts the Saturday-night program Watters’ World on Fox and the fact that his comment started a scandal proves his popularity is on the rise in O’Reilly’s absence.

Despite that, Watters announced he would not return to the show next week as he took a vacation.

As some of you probably remember, right before sexual harassment scandal exploded, O’Reilly also took a vacation

Upon returning, he was fired. Fox News promised the situation would change after O’Reilly’s departure, but Watters is here to take his shameful pace.