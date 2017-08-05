Fox News Host Eric Bolling Accused Of Sending Inappropriate Pics Of His Genitalia To Female Co-Workers

Fox News is once again involved in an explosive scandal. The Specialists’ host Eric Bolling was accused of sending unrequested dick pics to at least three of his female co-workers.

However, the man’s lawyer denied the accusations in an official statement, saying that the speculations are based on anonymous sources and not true.

According to reports, Bolling’s two women work mates at Fox Business and another at Fox News were supposedly sent the genitalia photo.

The female colleagues were convinced it was Bolling who did it because they recognized the phone number from previous conversations.

One of the victims allegedly texted back asking the man to stop sending her dick pics, but he did not reply.

One Fox rep opened up about the case and said an investigation into the upsetting matter is in order.

‘Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, doesn’t believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made,’ Bolling’s attorney stressed.

This is just the latest scandal from a long list of shameful allegations concerning Fox News.

Late Roger Ailes was sued by Gretchen Carlson for allegedly sexually harassing her in 2016, just a year before his death.

More well-known is the case of Bill O’Reilly who, after also being accused of harassment was axed from his high-rated show.

Sean Hannity was accused by Debbie Schlussel of a similar crime.

The woman claimed he invited her to his hotel room and when she refused, the man blacklisted Debbie from his TV show.

However, Schlussel later backed away seeing how Hannity not only denied everything but also threatened to take legal action against her.

These are just a few of the scandals Fox News has been involved into lately, and it looks like they keep piling up day by day.

Advertisement

Do you think Eric Bolling really did harass those women by sending them inappropriate pictures or is he innocent until proven guilty?