Fox News’ Eric Bolling Is Officially Suspended From His Job After Inappropriate Text Messages With Female Colleagues

As CI readers know, Eric Bolling found himself embroiled in an HR disaster after he sent lewd photos of male genitalia to female co-workers. The host of Fox News was suspended by the network. A spokesperson for the organization said in a statement, “Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway.”

His show, Cashin’ In, was pulled from the airwaves on Friday night after allegations surfaced in a report by The Huffington Post.

The strange part of the charges is that the incidents reportedly happened several years ago.

However, the women claimed they did nothing to solicit the messages and found them deeply upsetting and offensive.

Michael J Bowe, the attorney for the disgraced host, released an additional statement to the press saying, “he recalls no such inappropriate communications, and does not believe he sent any such communications and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.”

The Huffington Post claimed that around 12 people had seen the photos or had heard of what happened.

This isn’t the first time the talk show host has found himself at the center of controversy.

Back in 2014, when discussing the first woman fighter pilot from the UAE, he asked whether it was better to say, “boobs on the ground,” instead of, “boots on the ground.”

Bollins is the latest man to be in trouble regarding allegations of “sexual harassment.”

In July of 2016, Roger Ailes resigned after Gretchen Carlson had claimed he made unwanted sexual advances towards her.

After she had made the initial claims, several other women came out with similar allegations. In April of 2017, Bill O’Reilly was also forced out of the organization after numerous sexual harassment charges. It looks like Fox News needs to get a better code of conduct as well as an HR department that can clean up this mess!