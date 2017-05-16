Fox Executives Slam ABC’s American Idol Reboot

We are sure fans of the long-running hit show American Idol have been very excited when they found out the show is about to have a reboot. However, not everybody is very happy with the news, especially not Fox News!

During a call with the press, Fox TV chairman Dana Walden slammed Idol producer FremantleMedia for ditching their network and taking the concept to ABC.

“They were determined to get this show back on the air as quickly as possible,” Walden stated. “We spent about $25 million sending a clear message that it was the farewell season.”

Walden said that the network was interested in having another season but wanted to wait a few more years.

But, according to Walden, American idol’s producer wanted to keep the same format and the same judges and quickly return on air, just for the money.

“It felt to us it would be extremely fraudulent to bring the show back quickly,” Walden explained, adding that it seemed like fans would hate to be lied to and for the show to be brought back immediately, despite the initial claims.

The show is speculated to return sometimes next year with new judges.

Some of the stars rumored to be on the panel are Katy Perry and Kanye West.

One celebrity who is sure not going to make a return is Kelly Clarkson!

Reports say that she is going to join rival talent show The Voice!

Walden wanted to also point out that the radical rating drop at the end of the last season was proof enough that returning with a reboot so fast was a bad idea.

“We did not see the fan excitement and enthusiasm for the show to come back that Fremantle did. We just had a different set of facts.”

Are you excited to watch American Idol once again or do you agree that they should have waited?