Formula 1 Star Bernie Ecclestone Reveals Son-In-Law James Stunt Threatened To ‘Blow The Head Off’ Daughter Petra!

Millionaire James Stunt was arrested over the incident but was never charged. Formula 1-star Bernie Ecclestone has revealed that son-in-law James threatened to blow his daughter Petra’s head off during one of their more explosive fights.

Apparently, the scary threat happened while 28-year-old Petra and her 35-year-old husband were having a nice meal at a five-star hotel in London back in 2015.

‘He was going to blow her head off, he threatened her. It was not very nice and that is why she went to the police. He was being a bit abusive and a little bit silly,’ the worried father recalled the details of his daughter and son-in-law’s marriage fallout.

The two got a divorce after six years of marriage.

A source close to the family also confirmed that James told Petra he wanted to put a bullet in her head.

Local police reports revealed that Stunt was arrested over the 2015 incident on suspicion of a public order offense.

However, the case was not proceeded further.

The news of their tumultuous past comes just after James was ordered to leave the couple’s marital home by Friday.

James was spotted leaving the £100m property in the back of a Rolls Royce while clutching two blue china cats.

An entire team of bodyguards followed suite in his Range Rover, Lamborghini Aventador and Lamborghini Huracan.

Bernie was happy the dangerous man was evicted but said that his son-in-law should not have had to be told to leave and that he should have left by himself a long time ago.