Former UFC champ Brock Lesnar found out his USADA punishment

UFC is full with bad-boys, which is quite obvious for a contact sport. But sometimes they don’t know when to stop. Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has received a one-year suspension for multiple drug failures, linked with his UFC 200 match against Mark Hunt.

Advertisement

Brock Lesnar is not the first UFC fighter to to be suspended for drug abuse, he’s just the latest name on the list. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), the UFC anti-doping partner, made the announcement regarding Lesnar’s punishment on Thursday and it will be concomitant with the one issued by the Nevada State Athletic Commission – one year off the cage. The only difference is that USADA’s suspension is retroactive to July 15, 2016, while the NSAC’s punishment runs from the date of his last fight, on July 9.

The 39-year-old fighter defeated Mark Hunt in UFC 200 in a unanimous decision in his first MMA presence in five years. However, Lesnar tested positive for the banned estrogen blocker clomiphene and its metabolite, 4-hydroxyclomiphene, in two separate tests, out-of-competition on June 28 and in-competition on fight night. The only reason he was allowed to compete that night is because USADA did not receive the results of the first test before the July pay-per-view fight.

Even Lesnar’s return to the UFC was pretty controversial. Usually, fighters need to surpass a four-month testing window when returning from retirement. UFC got the excuse that the WWE contractee was treated as a new athlete because he hadn’t fought since 2011.

Advertisement

Although the match result was changed to “no contest”, Hunt wasn’t a very happy man. He wanted half of Lesnar’s champ winnings and later threatened with a lawsuit. In addition to the fact that his victory was overturned, Lesnar also got a $250,000 fine. He didn’t agree with USADA’s sanctions and selected not to enter arbitration proceedings to potentially reduce his penalty.