Former Star Of Gossip Girl Ed Westwick Denies Rape Accusations From Actress

The former star of Gossip Girl, Ed Westwick, denied Kristina Cohen’s claims that he raped her. The 27-year-old, Cohen, claimed on the 6th of November that the 30-year-old Gossip Girl alumni sexually assault her at his apartment nearly three years ago.

On the 7th of November, Tuesday, he used his Twitter to defend himself with a statement: “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

The actress, initially, struggled with the idea of coming out to share her story with the world. However, she concluded that it would help others in the process.

Cohen stated that Westwick raped her while she dated an unnamed producer. She said it “was a producer” who brought her up to Ed’s house where she met him for the first time.

The actress stated she wanted to leave, but Ed said, “we should all f***,” and her producer-boyfriend didn’t want to leave because it would be “awkward” for Westwick.

The actress said she was tired and wanted to leave considering the intensity of the situation, so Ed allegedly suggested for her to sleep in the guest room.

According to Kristina, her boyfriend said they would leave after twenty minutes, so she went to the room and fell asleep, but when she awoke “Ed was on top of” her, and he had his “fingers entering my body.”

Kristina alleged that when she awoke, she tried to push him off of her, but he was “too strong.” She said, “he held me down and raped me.” Furthermore, she said her boyfriend blamed her for the encounter which she described as a “nightmare.” The alleged victim questioned the Oxford Union Society at Oxford University’s choice to honor Ed with their award for “People Who Shape The World.”