Ex-Spice Girls Geri Halliwell Names Her Newborn after George Michael

Geri Halliwell (Horner) has decided to name her newborn baby boy after the late George Michael as a tribute for the legend.

Advertisement

The 44 year old former Spice Girls member brought to life Montague George Hector Horner this Sunday morning.

According to a source close to Horner’s family, “Geri wanted George to be a part of Monty’s life, so she felt it only fitting that her newborn have a middle name after the star.”

Geri posted on social media a picture of her baby’s foot, captioning it: “Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty.”

She also tweeted: “Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz.”

Horner and Michael were close friends, not to mention that her other child, 10 year old Bluebell is the goddaughter of Kenny Goss – George’s ex-partner.

After finding out about George Michael’s passing on Christmas day, Geri posted: “So so sad, RIP George, a dear friend, the kindest, most generous and talented person.”

Montague is her first child with Christian, 43, who she married in 2015. And Christian’s uncle Geoffrey Kenyon May said: “I’m delighted they are both happy and the baby is fine.”

“Montague is a good English name but we have none of those names in the family, they’re all new ones. I’d have thought he would have kept one of the family names.”

When he was asked about whether or not they’d have more children he said: “I think it is pushing the boat out but anything is possible.

“More and more people are having them later on in life. Geri is a livewire, I think renewed motherhood might quieten her down a bit.”

Geoffrey, who lives in France, says he hopes to be godfather to the newborn and is moving to the UK to be closer to the family.

The baby shares his birthday with Geri’s former band mate Emma Bunton.

Advertisement

Geri even posted a picture of the two in the Spice Girls days as a gift to Emma on her birthday. Baby Spice responded: “Amazing news, so happy! Birthday twins, birthday made. Love you all.”