Former President Obama Shades President Donald Trump On His Twitter Following

Huffington Post just reported that the former president Barack Obama is throwing shade at his replacement, Donald Trump. It seems that during a conversation with journalist Karan Thapar, Obama stated that he has almost 100 million followers on Twitter.

‘I have more than other people who use it more often,’ Obama stated. As a result, the audience burst into laughter because they probably must have thought that he was throwing shade on Donald Trump.

In case you didn’t know this information, it looks like Obama has roughly 97.4 million followers, while Trump has only 43.8 million followers.

Obama continued the conversation saying, ‘I think it’s essential to be mindful of both the power of these tools and also their limits. You also have to understand it can be used for both good or for ill.’

Obama also had to offer a few suggestions to his audience regarding how someone should behave on social media accounts.

‘Don’t say the first thing that pops into your head, just have a little bit of an edit function,’ he stated.

‘That’s wise for life. You see people getting in all kinds of trouble because they sent out some tweet and then they’re trying to erase it afterward, but somebody’s screenshot it and they’re getting embarrassed,’ Obama concluded.

If Trump hears that Obama just shaded him, it’s possible that he will say that Obama’s followers are fake. It’s not a novelty anymore that the former president Obama has more supporters than Donald Trump.