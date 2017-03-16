Former Power Rangers Star Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter Of His Roommate

Ricardo Medina Jr. has just pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter of his roommate Josh Sutter and now faces some serious jail time. The 38-year-old man played a starring role in the T.V. series Power Rangers Wild Force that debuted in 2002.

The star was arrested in 2015 after Medina and his roommate Sutter got into an altercation over Medina’s girlfriend. The incident ended with Medina stabbing Sutter multiple times with a sword.

Medina entered a plea of one felony count of manslaughter and admitted to using a sword to kill his roommate.

Police stated that Medina followed Sutter and his girlfriend at the time into the bedroom and it then quickly turned physical after Sutter grabbed a sword that was next to the bedroom and stabbed Sutter in the abdomen.

The Power Rangers actor realized what he had done and then called the police. Sutter was rushed to a hospital where he was then pronounced dead. After the initial police investigation, Medina was arrested on murder charges.

He is to be sentenced on March 30th where he will face six years in jail, instead of the 26 years that would be given to him had he been convicted of murder instead of manslaughter.

Medina went on to say to the media that he was very sorry for what had occurred and that his heart goes out to the Sutter family.

The actor’s attorney originally argued that he was acting in self-defence. Josh Sutter’s sister came out to the public to comment that there is no way that he was acting in self-defense.

Advertisement

Ricardo Medina Jr. is known for playing the Red Ranger on Power Rangers Wild Force. He went on to play Deker on the show Power Rangers Samurai.