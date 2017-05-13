Former NFL Wide Receiver Michael D. Jackson Was Killed In A Motorcycle Accident

The NFL community got the saddest news. TMZ Sports reported that the former receiver Michael D. Jackson, who played for the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens from 1991 until 1998 was killed in a motorcycle accident in Lousiana.

The 48-year-old was reportedly riding his Kawasaki motorcycle on Highway U.S. 51 in his hometown of Tangipahoa with high speed.

A 20-year-old woman was getting out of a parking spot into both lanes of the highway, and she collided with Jackson.

More information from the ABC2News.com stated that the impact was extremely severe as the former NFL star’s motorcycle has penetrated the driver’s side.

The driver, Destiny Alexus Gordon was also killed in the crash.

An investigation has been opened into the accident, according to official sources.

Jackson had a banner year in 1996, and he led the league together with the San Diego Chargers’ Tony Martin in receiving touchdowns with 14.

During the same period, he managed to finish 6th overall in receiving yards.

Jackson also used to play college football at the University of Southern Mississippi with Brett Favre.

After his football career had ended, he became interested in politics, and he wanted to make a difference in his hometown.

He ran for state representative but he didn’t have any success, and after that, he was elected mayor of Tangipahoa in 2008.

He served the mayor role from 2009 to 2013.

“I want to have that standard high enough so that whoever decides to run for this position they will feel obligated to do at least what I have done and far better,” Jackson told the press upon being elected.

Lots of tributes from his fans, friends and also from his former teammates began pouring on social media since the moment that his death was made public.

While he is definitely most famous for his career on the playing field, the people who knew him best say that his commitment to public service is the thing that they will remember most about him. We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends.