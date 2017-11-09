Former Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick Denies Allegations From Auréile Wynn

Another woman accused Ed Westwick of rape while the actor continues to deny all of the allegations. Celebrity Insider reported that Aurelie Wynn, a former actress, revealed her story in a public Facebook post on Wednesday.

On Twitter, Westwick responded by saying It’s “disheartening and sad” that someone was able to associate him with such vile and provably untrue social media claims.

The actor stated he had “nothing to do with such vile and horrific conduct.” He is cooperating with authorities and is working to clear his name.

Aurelie wrote that Westwick raped her in July of 2014 after she arrived at the Glendower Estates where the actor was renting an apartment. She received an invite from a fellow friend of hers who was dating his roommate at the time.

However, Wynn chose not to identify the other man in question or the city in where it took place. Nevertheless, the former actress said they hung out until 5 a.m when the sun was starting to come up, and they all decided to go to bed.

Aurelie alleged that Ed allegedly pushed her down after she said “no” and raped her. After the supposed altercation, Wynn grabbed her cellphone, and when she went to leave, she discovered her friend had left.

Advertisement

Because Aurelie didn’t have wifi or good phone service, she had to have another friend grab an Uber for her while Ed was sleeping. She told the story to the guy she was dating at the time, Mark Salling, and when he found out, he pretended not to know Ed and blamed her for the interaction.