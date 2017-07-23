Former First Lady Michelle Obama Parties Hard With Beyonce In Leaked Video!

The former First Lady had a blast in the Queen’s company. According to new reports, Michelle Obama was invited to Beyonce’s birthday party, and a video of her getting down has been leaked.

The footage shows Michelle letting her hair down during the private party back in 2016 when Beyonce turned 34 years old.

Other celebrity guests included: Usher, Alicia Keys and of course, Beyonce’s sister Solange.

This week, two clips from the party were posted to The Beyhive‏’s fan account on Twitter.

The first video showed Bey, Solange and Michelle saying ‘Bye Felicia!’ to a phone camera, while the second was of Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy dancing for her mother and father.

Not too long after the videos were posted, the Beyhive account confirmed it was taken at the superstar’s party last year.

As fans may already be aware, it is not the first time the powerful women have joined forces, whether to have fun together or support each other.

Back in 2010, Obama teamed up with Beyoncé for her ‘Let’s Move’ effort to combat childhood obesity.

In addition, the singer also performed for former President Barack Obama and the First Lady at the inaugural ball in 2009.

Last year in August, Bey and Jay Z along with other A-list stars celebrated the former president’s final birthday in the White House.

In 2014, the famous musical pair attended Michelle Obama’s party thrown by Barack to celebrate her 50th birthday.

