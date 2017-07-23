FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
barack obama donald trump caitlyn jenner kanye west Emmanuel Macron david letterman michelle obama cher Chris Christie joe scarborough melania trump barron trump mika brzezinski jay leno Leslie Jones ivanka trump anthony weiner johnny depp ariana grande Dwayne The Rock Johnson j.k. rowling James Comey nancy reagan
Home » Politics

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Parties Hard With Beyonce In Leaked Video!

Nick Markus Posted On 07/23/2017
0
1.7K Views
0


beyonce michelle obamaSource: vibe.com

The former First Lady had a blast in the Queen’s company. According to new reports, Michelle Obama was invited to Beyonce’s birthday party, and a video of her getting down has been leaked.

The footage shows Michelle letting her hair down during the private party back in 2016 when Beyonce turned 34 years old.

Other celebrity guests included: Usher, Alicia Keys and of course, Beyonce’s sister Solange.

This week, two clips from the party were posted to The Beyhive‏’s fan account on Twitter.

The first video showed Bey, Solange and Michelle saying ‘Bye Felicia!’ to a phone camera, while the second was of Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy dancing for her mother and father.

Not too long after the videos were posted, the Beyhive account confirmed it was taken at the superstar’s party last year.

As fans may already be aware, it is not the first time the powerful women have joined forces, whether to have fun together or support each other.

Back in 2010, Obama teamed up with Beyoncé for her ‘Let’s Move’ effort to combat childhood obesity.

In addition, the singer also performed for former President Barack Obama and the First Lady at the inaugural ball in 2009.

Last year in August, Bey and Jay Z along with other A-list stars celebrated the former president’s final birthday in the White House.

In 2014, the famous musical pair attended Michelle Obama’s party thrown by Barack to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Advertisement

Are you surprised to learn how close the two women are?

Post Views: 1,665

Read more about barack obama beyonce jay-z michelle obama

Advertisement

You may also like
Beyonce, Janet Jackson And Katy Perry Show Huge Support For Missy Elliott During FYF Fest! Inside The Stars’ Friendship!
07/22/2017
Watch Beyonce Rock Out To Missy Elliot! She Doesn’t Care What Anybody Thinks!
07/22/2017
Rakim Gives A Shout Out To Jay-Z For His Personal Growth
07/22/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *