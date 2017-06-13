Former Drug Addict Jenelle Evans Admits To ‘Shooting Up Four Or Five Times A Day!’

As fans of Teen Mom may remember, it was Jenelle Evans’ addiction to heroin that caused the reality star to lose custody of her firstborn Jace. Not only that, but her drug abuse almost lost Jenelle her life as well! In her upcoming tell-all book, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, Evans opened up about her struggle with drugs.

She wrote that her first time trying it was amazing but chose not to get into details as it would glamorize the experience even more.

Shortly after she was hooked – shooting up four or five times every day!

Evans went on to admit that because of the drug she lost her family, explaining that she was the one who pushed her mother and friends away.

The reality TV star admitted, however, that no one wants to hang out with you when they know you’re a junkie anyway.

But the greatest pain was losing Jace.

‘It hurt my heart, made me sick to my soul that I could not see my son. I filled that hateful void with more drugs. The drugs always made the pain go away. They did not turn on me or betray me. I guess heroin was my first steady, dependable lover. It gave me what I needed to live, and I gave it my life. By this entry, heroin was the only thing I had in my life that loved me.’

She then went to a hospital for detox and when she checked out she called her mother although she did not expect Barbara to help her –she did.

However, Jenelle’s mother refused to give her back custody of Jace, and since then their relationship has been horrible, with Barbara even denying Jenelle her legal visitation with the boy.

Did you expect Jenelle to be so open about her drug experience? Will you read her memoir when it comes out?