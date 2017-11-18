Former Child Actors Back Corey Feldman But Say They Are Too Scared To Come Forward, Fear For Their Lives

Actor and activist Corey Feldman appeared on Dr. Oz on November 13, 2017, where he confirmed the identity of another man who allegedly abused him as a child: Alphy Hoffman. Feldman has appeared on Dr. Oz several times and the host has assured his support as Corey continues to expose Hollywood’s problem with pedophilia through his Truth Campaign. One noticeable difference between Corey’s Truth Campaign and the onslaught of breaking Hollywood sex scandals such as Weinstein and Spacey is that Corey is the only one to come forward and admit they were abused. While Feldman has stated repeatedly that his abusers surrounded themselves with children and had access to hundreds, even thousands of victims, Corey continues to be the sole voice speaking out against Hollywood’s pedophiles.

That is until he appeared on Dr. Oz.

Corey Feldman has launched his Truth Campaign as he has continually said that he fears for his life and the safety of his family since moving forward to expose his abusers. Dr. Oz spoke to many former child actors who not only backed up Corey’s account of being surrounded by pedophiles but said they are too afraid to come forward publicly.

If you watch the Corey Feldman, Dr. Oz interview and fast forward to the 18-minute mark, you will hear a former child actor who confirmed Corey Feldman’s story but disguised his voice as he was in fear for his life. You can hear that part at the 19:43 mark.

Corey Feldman threw his hands up in the air and agreed that he’s also in fear for his life, as he’s been indicating for quite a while.

While numerous child actors spoke to Dr. Oz and readily confirmed that they believe Alphy Hoffman, the man who allegedly abused Corey Feldman is a pedophile, groomer, and creepy, they were too scared to come forward and sit beside Corey on Dr. Oz’s sofa in a show of solidarity.

They are also too scared to join in on Corey Feldman’s Truth Campaign or share the hashtag #IStandWithCorey. Former child actors who have shown their support for Corey Feldman include Alyssa Milano, Keith Coogan, Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Jason Lively and Alison Arngrim.

What do you think? Is it time for former child actors to follow Corey Feldman’s lead and step out of the darkness? Is it time for them to join Corey’s Campaign and begin speaking the truth publicly?