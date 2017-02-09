Former Boyfriend Ray J Is Not Afraid To Diss Kimye!

Kim Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Ray J, with whom she filmed her very controversial raunchy tape, is apparently not afraid of her or her husband, Kanye West, nor is he scared in the slightest of the reality TV star’s extended Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“They don’t scare me,” the singer claimed in a new interview.

“Even if they did call, it wouldn’t matter,” he added. “There’s nothing they could do or say to me to get me to do anything I don’t want to do.”

Ray J became famous in the same way Kim Kardashian did. Although the leaked sex-tape brought them fame and fortune beyond measure, it also ruined their relationship. The two broke up soon after the tape was release in 2006.

The two have had their share of harsh words for each other since, especially after West released his “Famous” video last year, featuring a nude wax figure of Ray J in bed with Kardashian.

Ray J could not just stay out of it and he shot back by releasing a song with the same name in collaboration with Chris Brown.

“Look at the family, they walk around proud. All because she had my d**k in her mouth,” Ray J sang about Kim Kardashian.

Despite the drama, “I wish them both luck,” he said of Kardashian and West, who have had their ups and downs in the past few months with her Paris robbery and his meltdown.

“It’s not always going to be easy when you’re married — they’ll have good times and bad times. Anyone who’s married just needs to stick with it and fight it out.”

When asked whether or not he though Kim and Kanye will survive for at least a year more, Ray J seemed very sure that it was not the case.

“Um, nah. I wouldn’t bet on them like that.”