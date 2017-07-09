Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Nick Viall Is Taking Acting Classes Once Again!

It seems like Nick Viall is really serious about acting and wants to perfect his natural talent for it. The man, who is best known for appearing on The Bachelor is reportedly taking acting classes in Los Angeles.

According to a source close to the reality TV star, Viall has resumed his acting classes at a studio in L.A.

Nick Viall enrolled in a 4-6 week intensive acting course, with a class per week.

He is set to learn all the basics of acting before finally moving on into comedy training.

The 36-year-old had his first class on Friday, and as part of the course, he had to perform a solo scene in front of an audience of about ten people.

Meanwhile, another insider revealed new info about the star’s fiance Vanessa Grimaldi, claiming that the woman has moved into an apartment in downtown Los Angeles not too long ago.

Viall’s passion for acting is well known across Bachelor Nation.

Chris Soules even talked about it this spring, explaining that Viall loves being famous.

‘He loves the spotlight, he really, truly does. If he would not admit that, he is lying. I love the guy to death, and there is nothing wrong with that,’ Soules stated.

But later on, Viall denied he wants to be famous.

‘It is funny because the opportunities I have been given in The Bachelor world, quite honestly, other than Andi’s season of The Bachelorette, those were opportunities that were presented to me, and I certainly was open to them. It was the right decision,’ Viall claimed.

Are you looking forward to seeing Nick Viall taking on a role?