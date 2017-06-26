FREE NEWSLETTER
Forget, T.I., Bernice Burgos Parties With Khloe Kardashian After BET Awards

Mel Walker Posted On 06/26/2017
Bernice Burgos T.I. Tameka 'Tiny' Harris Khloe Kardashian

Forget, T.I., model and video vixen Bernice Burgos is making big moves in the entertainment industry.

The 37-year-old mother of two has not landed a huge gig as yet, but she is busy connecting and networking with the right people.

There was a little fuss about her presence at the 2017 BET Awards because the “No Mediocre” rapper’s estranged wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, was performing with her group, Xscape.

And some people thought, it was going to create unnecessary tension around the reunion of the R&B quartet.

However, all went well, and the two rivals did not air their dirty laundry in public.

#MalikaHaqq x #BerniceBurgos last night at #KhloeKardashian 's surprise bday party

A post shared by Celebritea Entertainment News (@thacelebriteaofficial) on

Burgos spent her time in Los Angeles partying with reality television pioneer Khloe Kardashian, and it seems that all the T.I. and Tiny drama was not on her mind.

The stunning Instagram personality was smiling and having a good time.

Having friends in high places can be useful as Miss Burgos works hard to extend her 15 minutes of fame following the cheating allegations that helped develop her brand.

She is also single, and those parties can help her land the next big fish in the industry.

After getting hit with a rumor about a possible involvement with R&B crooner Chris Brown, Burgos has come out to deny the whole thing.

In a new interview, she said: “Oh my god, that is a lie! Don’t believe everything on social media. There’s nothing [going on.]”

According to Burgos, she was only friends with T.I. and the rumors were nothing more than a big “misunderstanding.”

The woman, who says that she does not know Tiny very well, is just focused on the future and is determined to put the drama behind.

However, she will need a new angle to keep herself interesting.

Once you no longer have a juicy story to sell, people tend to get drawn to the next hot thing.

Her new reality show, Goal Diggers, might help her succeed.

