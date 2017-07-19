Forest Whitaker Is Joining ‘Empire’ For The Fourth Season

So, Empire just added yet another A-lister. And this time, it’s Forest Whitaker. Fox announced today that the Oscar-winner is set to join the hit series in the next season which will be its fourth. Forest will guest-star in several episodes.

Whitaker will play the role of Uncle Eddie, a charismatic icon, and hitmaker, who gave an unknown Lucious, played by Terrence Howard, his first radio airplay.

And a few years later, in fact, decades later, Eddie comes back to help Lucious at a crucial moment during his rehabilitation, and Cookie – played by Taraji P Henson – invites him to produce a song in celebration of Empire Entertainment’s 20th Anniversary.

This isn’t the first time Whitaker has worked with the creator of Empire, Lee Daniels.

The Academy-award winner collaborated with him on The Butler.

Forest is definitely a busy man lately, as the star has been cast in several upcoming films and has made notable appearances in the past.

Recently, Whitaker was in Arrival as well as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and he’ll next be seen in Marvel’s Black Panther.

Meet my character Zuri in #BlackPanther. Stay tuned to enter the world of Wakanda. https://t.co/6tX9dUMD54 pic.twitter.com/lzEMvL8L0m — Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) July 12, 2017

Fans of the actor might remember his performance in The Panic Room with Jodie Foster.

His character was the lovable thief who ends up helping Jodie and her young daughter in the end.

Forest isn’t the only one to come to the popular series. There have been a few big names to appear in the newest season.

Demi Moore has joined the cast as the nurse of Luscious. However, her star power has faded considerably over the last 10-15 years. Other big names on the show include Mariah Carey – the infamous diva who everyone hates working with -, Eva Longoria, Taye Diggs, and Nia Long.