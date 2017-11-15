FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

For Her Six Years Wedding Anniversary With Hubby, Kim Zolciak Wants Another Child! ‘#LetsHaveBaby#7’

Nick Markus Posted On 11/15/2017
kim zolciakSource: intouchweekly.com

Kim Zolciak and her hubby Kroy Biermann celebrated six years of marriage this weekend. To commemorate the special wedding anniversary, she took to social media to write a touching note but also revealed the perfect present her husband could give her – another baby!

The Instagram post included a ‘LetsHaveBaby#7’ hashtag so it couldn’t be any clearer that the reality TV star wants another addition to the family.

The two parent together six kids already – Ariana and Brielle, KJ, Kane, Kaia, and Kash!

‘My heart and soul @kroybiermann HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!! 6 years ago today you made me the HAPPIEST woman alive! I love you more today than ever before! We’ve had some lows, and a tremendous amount of highs and I look forward to conquering this world together forever! I love you from the core of my being! Thank you for loving me as you do, our children like you do and all our furry babies! You are the definition of a husband, father, best friend and KING!!’ Kim wrote.

As fans may remember, Zolciak has opened up about her desire to have another baby before.

Just last season of Don’t Be Tardy, the woman was looking into the process of freezing her eggs for future use.

Last month, she also revealed while on Watch What Happens Live that she has ‘baby fever.’

Do you think Kroy also wants to become a father once again?

1 Comment

Evyann
11/15/2017 at 6:43 pm
Reply

Kim can’t even handle the 6 kids that she has now she really shouldn’t have a 7th. Kids aren’t like puppies you can’t just raise them like a pack of animals, they need constant supervision and individual attention. She’s really trying to be like pimp momma Kris and financially benefit from her kids. She even started giving her youngest kids names that all start with K. Here we go again …


