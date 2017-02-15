Floyd Mayweather Sets The Record Straight On Megafight With Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather emphatically shot down rumors that he and Conor McGregor have come to an agreement with regards to the much talked about megafight.

Advertisement

Rumors have been circulating that both parties had finally come to an agreement and were just working out the terms of the deal with an unnamed 3rd party. However, the former professional boxer says there is absolutely no deal on the table for him to face Conor McGgregor in the squared circle.

Floyd’s response echoed Dana White’s reply when he was asked about the speculation before the Super Bowl final. The UFC head honcho plainly said that when it comes to the Mayweather-McGregor fight, there was no deal at that time.

He didn’t get into specifics, but he indicated that an agreement was far from reached between both camps. We previously reported that Dana said the chances of the fight coming to fruition are very slim, and that even though everyone was having fun with it, negotiations were not going well.

Now Floyd and Dana are finally on the same page on something Mayweather came out with a statement. Although some rumors were making the rounds in the media, indicating that he has agreed to fight Conor McGregor, he’d like to set the record straight and say that there has been no deal made on his behalf at this time.

He added that he is happily retired and is just enjoying his life now. If anything happens regarding the fight, he’d be the first person to let the word know!

Advertisement

Floyd also made sure to let everyone know that he wasn’t the person holding up the fight – pointing the finger at the UFC. Floyd said that if Conor wants the fight done, he should take care of his business with the UFC and then have his people get in touch with his camp.

The drama continues…