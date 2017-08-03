Floyd Mayweather Brags About Making $300 Million In Just 36 Minutes

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will be facing each other on August 26 in Las Vegas, in one of the most talked-about boxing fights in history. And with all this match fever, it’s sometimes easy to forget how much money will Floyd make: more than $300 million, the ‘highest-paid athlete out there.’

Inside the ‘All Access: Mayweather vs McGregor’ documentary about the fight, the 40-years old boxer said that he is expecting the be paid big time, even after being out of action for two years.

Mayweather claimed with pride that he’s the highest-paid champion in the world, making $300 million in just 36 minutes, an amount that others receive after they’ve fulfilled a four-five year contract.

Beat that, Neymar Jr.! But just like soccer stars Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Mayweather seems to have a thing for keeping money away from the IRS.

Allegedly, the undefeated champion has unpaid taxes dating back to 2015 and supposedly asked for an installment agreement from the U.S Tax Court, citing that he would be paying the remaining balance after his fight with McGregor. Of course, Floyd acted like he always does and flaunted a wad of cash.

While asking for a certain ‘bag,’ Mayweather said that he’s not hurt, because he makes millions every month and always has paper at his disposal. They don’t call him ‘Money Mayweather’ for nothing…

Advertisement

By the way the former Olympic medalist offered the Irish UFC champ the chance to change the glove size for the fight, from 10oz to 8oz, but the Nevada State Commission said no to this proposal. Executive director Bob Bennett explained that such regulations are in place for the health and safety of the athletes.