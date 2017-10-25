Floyd Mayweather Addresses T.I. And Tiny Cheating Scandal In Brutally Honest Fashion

Floyd Mayweather has decided to talk about the scandal that his dance with Tiny caused.

About a year ago, the famous boxer was filmed at a lavish Halloween party sharing a sexy dance with T.I.’s wife and what followed was a lot of mudslinging.

Of course, the rapper was furious at the mother of his children, and a massive fight broke out on social media between the pair.

Weeks after the drama, the petite Xscape singer filed for divorce, ending a 17-year romance.

While Tiny and her husband have spoken about the matter, the pint-sized athlete has stayed away from the controversy.

Recently, he sat down with a hip-hop site and finally addressed the cheating rumors that were going around.

Mayweather said that he knows that Tiny liked him and wanted to have an affair with him. However, he refused because she is married.

The boxer revealed: “The whole T.I & Tiny thing I have never been with her. Never tried to be with her.”

He went on to say: “She has only been nothing but a cool person that I know…Did she ever like me? I believe so. But she was married, and I respected that.”

Mayweather seems to have a memory problem, because in 2014, during a press conference in the midst of a nasty feud with T.I., he told the whole world that he had sex with Tiny.

He stated: “I f***ed the bitch. I was f***king his b**ch.”

In that same interview, Mayweather went on to tackle Donald Trump’s behavior towards women.

He shared: “He speaks as a real man spoke. Real men speak like, ‘Man, she had a fat a*s. You see her a*s? I had to squeeze her a*s. I had to grab that fat as*.’ Right? So he was talking locker room talk. Locker room talk. ‘I am the man; you know what I am saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the pussy. And?'”

Tiny had the following to say about the incident: “When a woman’s fed up… For years I’ve been the one getting hurt, but now that a lil video done surfaced with me having a friendly dance, he’s mad?? Why? Yes, he’s my husband but damn can I not have a male friend?! Tip can’t be the only male friend I associate myself with just like I know I am not the only Female he associates himself with so… It is what it is…”

She added: “He’s a nice looking man, but it’s never been anything more than a friendship.”

There you have it, Tiny was into Mayweather, but the feeling was not mutual.