Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi Sends Letter To Try And Prevent O.J. Simpson From Coming To Florida

O.J. Simpson may have been born in California, but he has Florida roots and now that he’s been released from prison, there’s one person in particular who doesn’t want him in the Sunshine State. Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi wants to keep O.J. Simpson out of Florida and she wrote a letter to the Florida Department of Corrections hoping to do just that.

Two of O.J. Simpson’s children live in St. Petersburg, Florida which is part of the Tampa Bay community. It’s believed that Simpson plans to spend time in St. Pete, relaxing with his family and even playing golf. According to Pam Bondi; O.J. simply isn’t the type of person she wants living in the state.

Though some people also feel wary about O.J. Simpson moving into their neighborhood, the question has been raised whether Pam Bondi is overstepping her bounds.

Can an attorney general prevent someone from moving into their state if they have paid their price to society and have legally been released from prison and granted parole?

You may read the letter Pam Bondi sent to the Florida Department of Corrections’ Secretary below.

We are well aware of OJ's scofflaw attitude & our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal https://t.co/iRSeKlj14F pic.twitter.com/47IhL5CeBx — Fla. AG Pam Bondi (@AGPamBondi) September 29, 2017

Early Sunday morning, the Nevada Department of Corrections released O.J. Simpson from the Lovelock Correctional Center. You may watch the moment O.J. was released in the following video.

Pam Bondi objected to O.J. Simpson’s possible move to Florida and requested the Department of Corrections deny and prevent any such move.

Bondi included in her letter the Florida statute that says parolees do not have the right to move out of state and receiving states have the right to reject or accept parolees.

Nevada Dept. of Corrections video shows O.J. Simpson leaving Lovelock Correctional Center at 12:08 am local time. pic.twitter.com/FpBUZ055nG — 🇺🇸TrumpRussia🇷🇺 (@TrumpEra_2017) October 1, 2017

Some have questioned Pam Bondi’s cause for the letter and have even suggested there might be a political, ulterior motive behind it. Some legal experts have challenged the statute Bondi used in her letter.

At this point, it is unclear whether O.J. Simpson will be prevented from moving to Florida and what would happen should he relocate to the state.

There are several reasons why O.J. Simpson would possibly want to live in Florida, in addition to his friends and family calling the Sunshine State home. O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman. Though acquitted, Simpson was later found guilty in a wrongful death civil suit.

Simpson owes the Brown and Goldman families money, but should he live in Florida, his NFL pension would be untouchable, due to state laws.

Advertisement

What do you think? Should Florida keep O.J. Simpson out of their state?