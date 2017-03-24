Flip Or Flop Star Christina El Moussa Seen With New Man!

El Moussa was seen on a date with an unnamed man at an Anaheim Ducks hockey game on Thursday night. This was hours after she posted photoshoot pictures of her and her younger daughter, photos which put El Moussa under fire on social media as commenters thought that involving her young daughter in a photoshoot was inappropriate for a young girl.

An insider source said that Christina and the unknown man sat rink-side and stayed for the whole game from start to finish.

The source said that she was in a really good mood. The couple was standing together and cheering on the Ducks as they played the Edmonton Oilers. The ducks beat the Oilers by one goal; finishing the game at 4-3 for the Ducks.

El Moussa’s rep told a conflicting story about the couple and said that she is not dating anyone currently and that their relationship is entirely platonic.

Christina and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa divorced publicly and went on to start new relationships with other people. Christina got together with the kitchen contractor Anderson, while Tarek was previously dating the nanny, Alyssa Logan, but both of these relationships have since ended.

The representative went on to say Christina is single and a relationship is the last thing on her mind.

Tarek admitted to US Weekly the relationship between Christina and Gary Anderson bothered him at first, but now he has totally moved on and wants to see her happy.

The children, Taylor El Moussa and Brayden El Moussa, are fairing well during their parent’s split. Tarek told the press their kids are the happiest people on the planet right now and everything is going great.