‘Flip or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Gets Slammed on Instagram by Fans

Not only is Christina El Moussa, star of the HGTV show, ‘Flip or Flop’, having marital trouble but she is now getting slammed by fans of the show on Instagram. According to reports, fans of the show are calling her ‘whore’ and asking if she cheated on her husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Advertisement

Yahoo! Sports reports, the couple and stars of the HGTV show announced their separation from marriage a couple of weeks ago and now the two are seeing other people.

A fan page for the show on Instagram is being littered with hateful posts from so-called ‘fans’ of the show. Here is what some of the ‘fans’ are saying about the couple, especially Christina.

One awful fan said this about Christina:

“Ah, so this is what a whore looks like.”

Another said:

“I always thought she was a do (sic) fake.”

Another had this to say:

“You conned us good!”

What mean things to say to someone already going through horrible problems right now with her estranged husband!

Yet another person posted on Instagram asking if Christina was cheating on Tarek. She said:

“Tarek did you really catch her in your house with another guy?”

The separation of the couple was announced this week after seven years of marriage. Also, after an incident that happened when the police were called to the house.

Reports state, Tarek grabbed a gun out of the house safe and ran into the woods toward the park. Christina and her friend thought he was going to commit suicide and called the police. However, it was just a misunderstanding. Tarek said he was just going into the woods to blow off some steam and that he took the gun for protection against mountain lions or rattlesnakes. It was all just a misunderstanding!

Advertisement

What do you think about what people are saying about Christina on Instagram? Sound off with your opinion in the comments below!