Advertisement
Home » TV Shows

‘Flip or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Gets Slammed on Instagram by Fans

Clarissa Wilson Posted On 12/16/2016
2
314 Views


Christina and Tarek El MoussaWikimedia Commons

Not only is Christina El Moussa, star of the HGTV show, ‘Flip or Flop’, having marital trouble but she is now getting slammed by fans of the show on Instagram. According to reports, fans of the show are calling her ‘whore’ and asking if she cheated on her husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Advertisement

Yahoo! Sports reports, the couple and stars of the HGTV show announced their separation from marriage a couple of weeks ago and now the two are seeing other people.

A fan page for the show on Instagram is being littered with hateful posts from so-called ‘fans’ of the show. Here is what some of the ‘fans’ are saying about the couple, especially Christina.

One awful fan said this about Christina:

“Ah, so this is what a whore looks like.”

Another said:

“I always thought she was a do (sic) fake.”

Another had this to say:

“You conned us good!”

What mean things to say to someone already going through horrible problems right now with her estranged husband!

Yet another person posted on Instagram asking if Christina was cheating on Tarek. She said:

“Tarek did you really catch her in your house with another guy?”

The separation of the couple was announced this week after seven years of marriage. Also, after an incident that happened when the police were called to the house.

Reports state, Tarek grabbed a gun out of the house safe and ran into the woods toward the park. Christina and her friend thought he was going to commit suicide and called the police. However, it was just a misunderstanding. Tarek said he was just going into the woods to blow off some steam and that he took the gun for protection against mountain lions or rattlesnakes. It was all just a misunderstanding!

Advertisement

What do you think about what people are saying about Christina on Instagram? Sound off with your opinion in the comments below!

Post Views: 314





You may also like
Selena Gomez Is Most Popular Celebrity On Instagram
12/21/2016
Chris Brown Throws Shade at His Own Fans and at “Non-Lyrical Rappers”
12/19/2016
Tarek El Moussa had an Affair with the Family Nanny
12/19/2016
Read Next
2 Comments

Nicole
12/16/2016 at 7:10 pm
Reply

Correction: They’ve been married seven years.


    Clarissa Wilson
    12/16/2016 at 7:19 pm
    Reply

    Sorry, my research said nine years. Thanks for the comment!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




CAPTCHA image
* Characters in the image above.


  • Follow Us

    Follow Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on Pinterest Follow Us on Google Plus Follow Us on Tumblr Our RSS Follow Us on Instagram
    •  
    Advertisement

  • Subscribe


You are reading
‘Flip or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Gets Slammed on Instagram by Fans
Share 2 Comments