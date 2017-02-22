‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa And Boyfriend Gary Anderson Split

That was short lived. In one of her numerous interviews, Flip Or Flop star Christina El Moussa has confirmed that it is over with her boyfriend, Gary Anderson. Mr. Anderson, a family friend of the El Moussas, started dating Christina after her very public split from husband, Tarek. Anderson is a familiar face to the fans of the popular HGTV series because he worked with the former couple as a contractor. Rumors of El Moussa and Anderson dating were swirling around for weeks before the duo decided to make it official.

Insiders claimed that El Moussa and Anderson started hooking up in the Spring of 2016, very soon after her altercation and split from the father of her children. In early February, the pair was photographed hand-in-hand as they strolled together in Yorba Linda, California.

Mr. Anderson has a home in the area. The pictures all but confirmed that Tarek and Christina were never getting back together.

Cristiana’s rep Cassandra Zebisch told the media that her client was single, ready to mingle and added: “Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind.” The spokesperson went on to reveal: “She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself.”

An insider stated that the former lovers were found of each other, but it was hard to make the relationship work with so many rumors. The spy added: “The pair broke up because of too many outside pressures.”

The news of Cristiana’s breakup with her contractor boyfriend comes on the heels of rumors that Flip Or Flop might be canceled. The 33-year-old reality star and her estranged husband went their separate ways after six years of marriage due to a massive fight that prompted Tarek to flee the couple’s home with a gun.