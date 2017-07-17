‘Flip Or Flop: Atlanta’ Hosts Anita And Ken Corsini Talk Joining The Franchise And Putting Their Marriage First!

HGTV’s Flip or Flop: Atlanta is the latest installment of the home remodeling show and a huge opportunity for Anita and Ken Corsini, a married couple and co-founders of Red Barn Homes. As expected, the two are very excited!

The two were first contacted by a casting director a couple of years ago, and they got a pilot for their own show, Flipping the South.

The show aired as a standalone on HGTV last May and was then picked for a full season only to then get absorbed into the network’s plan to expand the Flip or Flop series.

All in all, it couldn’t have worked any better for the married couple.

Ken stated that it is a huge honor to be part of the established franchise which was popularized by Tarek and Christina El Moussa.

‘We were expecting our first child, and Ken had been working in real estate for that year, so before I had that baby, he asked me, ‘Why don’t you get your real estate license and join me?’ We decided to take the plunge together and make it a family business, and that way we were home and around our baby and it even bettered our schedules.’ Anita recalled.

Neither one of them ever imagined they would get this far.

Ken claimed that nothing much has changed, however – they keep doing what they have been doing for the last 12 years – the only difference is that the cameras follow them around now.

Anita said that doing the show added a ‘fun spark’ to their daily lives.

The couple also opened up about their marriage and stated that they don’t plan on letting it crumble like what happened to Tarek and Christina.

‘We are very intentional about keeping a healthy marriage and staying close to each other and having a really tight-knit family. I do not believe the show is going to change that,’ Ken said about their 17-year marriage.

Flip or Flop: Atlanta premieres Thursday, July 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. Are you excited to watch it?