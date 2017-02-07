Flatliners Reboot Set for Release in September 2017

September 29, 2017, is the final set release date for the new movie “Flatliners.” The original film was released in 1990 and starred Keifer Sutherland, Kevin Bacon, Julia Roberts, Oliver Platt and William Baldwin.

It is now clear that this version will be a re-vamp of the original which will star Nina Dobrev, Ellen Page, Diego Luna, James Norton, and Kiersey Clemons.

Keifer Sutherland is also set to appear in the new film. While it is not confirmed yet, his character is rumored to be the same as in the original. He is listed to play ‘Nelson, ’ and it was hinted that his character would be that of a senior doctor.

The film is set to have the same basic story line as the original. It all revolves around a group of medical students who take each other to the brink of death and then pull out at last moment.

The only problem the things take a sinister turn and something comes back with them, something that is after them because playing with death is a risky game.

Hopefully, Keifer doesn’t pull any antics on the set. He is notorious for being hard to deal with due to his excessive drinking. In October of 2016, he publicly announced that he would not give up alcohol but it is a well-known fact that he does not fare well while drinking.

Freddie Prinze Jr. once made an open statement about how unprofessional Keifer was on the set of ‘24,’ and went as far as to state that everyone who has worked with him in the past feels the same way. Hopefully Keifer can pull it together, and it would be nice to see him make a comeback.

“Flatliners” is not a movie to miss. The original was very entertaining and judging by the cast for this new version it is sure to be a hit as well.