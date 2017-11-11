‘Flash’ Showrunner Suspended After Multiple Sexual Harrasment Allegations

The chips continue to fall for powerful men in Hollywood who allegedly abused their power to harass and assault women. The latest power player to fall from grace is producer Andrew Kreisberg, who is an executive producer on Supergirl, Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and The Flash — where he also serves as showrunner.

Kreisberg is accused of multiple instances of sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact over the years by 15 women and four men who have worked with him.

Warner Bros. Television issued a statement confirming that Kreisberg has been suspended and an internal investigation has begun.

“We take all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously, and are committed to creating a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions,” says the company.

None of the accusers have revealed their names for fear of retaliation, but they come from a variety of positions within the various superhero shows that Kreisberg produces.

For his part, Kreisberg has denied any allegations of inappropriate behavior and specifically rebutted several of the accusations hurled at him.

Most of the accusers tell stories about Kreisberg frequently touching people without permission, kissing women uninvited, and asking for massages from female staffers.

In addition, Kreisberg was reportedly fixated on the physical appearance of women, frequently commenting on their looks, clothing, and desirability.

Several of the women said he created a toxic work environment and didn’t go to human resources for fear of reprisal from Kreisberg or others.

One female producer who did raise concerns to Berlanti Productions, the company that oversees the four shows, says no action was ever taken.

Advertisement

Sources indicate that mega-producer Greg Berlanti, who owns the company, was not aware of the allegations or else he likely would have taken action. It’s worth noting that while all four shows film in Vancouver, Kreisberg and the production staff are based in Los Angeles, so it’s unlikely that cast members were aware of the allegations either.