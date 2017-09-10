FKA Twigs May Have Been A Rebound Chick Before Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart Get Back Together

British diva FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson are said to be over, and he is getting closer to making his romance with Kristen Stewart official. Is anyone surprised by that news?

According to several reports, Pattinson and his fiancée, FKA Twigs, have gone their separate ways.

Many assumed it had something to do with the photos that surfaced showing Pattinson flirting with Katy Perry during a romantic dinner in California.

However, a source close to the pair claimed that Pattinson is slowly but surely reconnecting with his former ladylove and co-star, Stewart.

The person in the know said the exes have been very friendly with each other in the past months and once more love came knocking at their doors and they answered the call.

The same chatty friend said that Pattinson and FKA drifted apart and Stewart did not play a part in the split.

The source shared: “Rob and Twigs are on a break, they have been having problems for a while, and it has got nothing to do with Katy, she would never get in the middle of his relationship. And there’s still a lot of hope that Rob and Twigs will fix this, Rob still wants to try. What they need is to spend some quality time together. The problem is they are both so insanely busy with their careers that they are hardly ever in the same place. The only thing to blame here is their busy schedules and the long distance, not Katy.”

Another pal familiar with the situation confirmed that the engagement had been called off.

The insider revealed to Life and Style: “Rob and FKA’s engagement is off. Rob really thought he and FKA would get married, but things have changed. He is trying to get to a certain level of stardom. And that is keeping him in LA or on location more than ever.”

According to the publication, the actors have been spending hours on the phone getting to know each other again and promising “not to blow it this time around.”

Their source added: “Robert and Kristen are talking [on the phone] all the time. Robert and Kristen have become very close again. Rob’s pals would love to see them back together.”

Advertisement

It was previously revealed that Pattinson never stopped loving Stewart and FKA was more or less a rebound chick.