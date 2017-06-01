Fixing Things? Brad Pitt And Son Pax Caught Attending The Same Relationship Therapist!

Recently, Brad Pitt and one of his adopted kids with Angelina Jolie, Pax were both caught by the paparazzi going to therapy sessions with the same psychiatrist. Although the Hollywood actor and his 13-year-old son were photographed attending the sessions on the same day, they were seen going at different times.

The Hollywood psychiatrist and psychotherapy expert that they were spotted visiting specializes in relationship issues in adults as well as in teenagers which means that the father and son duo may be trying to fix their alleged differences.

Source: radaronline.com

As fans may remember, the whole nasty divorce between Brad and Angelina started after the actress accused Pitt of physically abusing Pax while on a private jet.

Although the child abuse could not be proved and the court let him off the hook in the case, insiders have claimed multiple times that his kids, especially Pax have been having a hard time connecting properly with their father after the divorce was filed.

Meanwhile, Pitt has been trying his best to improve their relationship.

Pax and Brad arrived at the offices at different times, and each had a one-hour session.

In addition, following his split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has started to get his life together and give up alcohol for the sake of his already depleting health.

According to sources close to the actor, he is ready to do anything to win back the affection of his former wife and their six children.

Sobering up is but a small sacrifice that he is willing to make.

Sadly, his close friends are very worried about him as he keeps losing weight and they think he could waste away before he can even win his family back.

“Brad showed up to a premiere looking gaunt. Clearly, he is losing sleep — and weight — over his split from Angelina Jolie,” one insider revealed some time ago.

Do you think Brad and Pax are working on bettering their father-son relationship these days?