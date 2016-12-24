Fixing it: Kim and Kanye are Going to Couples’ Counseling

It looks like Kim Kardashian has decided to try and save her marriage with Kanye West for now. She thinks there is still a chance she’ll get back the man she fell in love with and so she is ready to do whatever to fix their relationship.

As we have been reporting, Kanye West has had a breakdown while at his trainer’s house and afterwards he was rushed to the UCLA Medical Center where he remained for about a week. The rapper needed to recover even after being released from the facility but he refused to listen to the doctors and was absent from home more and more.

According to a source close to the Kardashian family, “The ultimate reason for Kanye’s breakdown was that, just prior to it, Kim told him that she wanted a divorce. He was also dealing with issues stemming from the fact that he never dealt with the emotional trauma associated with his mother Donda’s death.”

Even after the doctors instructed the entertainer to ‘take it easy’ he decided to randomly fly to New York City and meet President-elect Donald Trump. This rash decision upset Kim.

“Kim was f****g furious with Kanye. Going to New York for the Trump meeting was the worst thing that he has ever done, in her eyes. But when she tried to get him to call off the meeting and come home, he refused.”

Kanye came back home this weekend and he finally seems ready to make an effort in order to save their crumbling marriage. The two were even seen going out to dinner, enjoying each other’s presence.

“Kim and Kanye are doing intensive couple’s counseling now and have both been seeing therapists since Kim’s robbery in Paris. Kim cannot deal with another failed marriage and she does not want her kids to grow up without a daddy,” shared the insider.