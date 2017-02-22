‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip And Joanna Gaines Share Secret To Happy Marriage

The stars of Fixer Upper – Chip and Joanna Gaines – are nothing alike, yet they have been able to run several successful businesses together and maintain a loving relationship. Fans of the HGTV moguls have been wondering, how do they do it? How do they work side by side and not stress each other out? What is the secret behind Chip and Joanna’s happy romance that is chronicled on their hit show? In a new interview, Chip and Joanna decided to share with the world the secret to their long-lasting marriage and good collaboration.

According to the husband, two important things must be done on a daily basis to keep both parties happy – do not feel insecure and do not insist on things when they are causing frictions. Mr. Gaines went on to explain: “And so Jo and I really have created boundaries to some extent for one another and it just helps us both flourish. I am her biggest cheerleader when it comes to the things that she’s rocking and rolling in and vice versa in my category. Just encourage one another’s strengths and not be so particular that you constantly butt heads over it.”

Joanna Gaines was quick to interject a third secret – leave some room for mistakes. Mrs. Gaines said that they are very different and whenever they clash on something, instead of fighting, they call on a third a party who will take on the role of a mediator.

Chip claimed that humor and his bubbly personality is a major factor in having an envious romance that others dream of. In a recent interview, Joanna Gaines said that she is a very shy person and was very attracted to Chip who loves to be the class clown and often dances to his own tune.