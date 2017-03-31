FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip And Joanna Gaines Score A Huge New Project!

Nick Markus Posted On 03/31/2017
chip and joanna gainesSource: people.com

The latest season of ‘Fixer Upper’ just ended but its stars, Chip and Joanna Gaines seem to have already gotten another very important project deal with HGTV!

Earlier this week, the couple have announced that they will have a spinoff to the popular show called Fixer Upper: Behind the Design. The new HGTV show is set to air in the usual time slot every Thursday night.

The 38 years old Joanna explained that while they create the designs on Fixer Upper they always have a lot of questions and need to figure out the process of turning an idea into reality or – to use her words – how to get from “point A to Z.” Therefore, they thought that a series that explores the behind the scenes side of the project would be a good idea. This is how the appropriately titled Fixer Upper: Behind the Design was born!

The show will focus more on each project and take the audience more into the technique rather than focusing on the final result.

“You get a more inside scoop of how we came up with a lot of the decisions and the design elements we got to incorporate,” the star explained.

At the same time, the power couple is also filming for season five of Fixer Upper and we are yet to find out when it will air.

Chip and Joanna were also meant to renovate their restaurant this year but because they have been sued over an incident at the Magnolia Silos, the project has been postponed.

Will you watch the new HGTV ‘Fixer Upper’ spinoff? Let us know by commenting down below!

Read more about Chip Gaines Joanna Gaines fixer upper

6 Comments

Mbka
03/31/2017 at 1:15 pm
Reply

A refreshing and effervescent talented couple who loves their children and puts them first; who wouldn’t love to watch them succeed!!!


Carrie
03/31/2017 at 12:14 pm
Reply

Yes! Love this idea!!


Randy Garcia
03/31/2017 at 9:47 am
Reply

Most definitely we love their show and especially them.


brenda sadler
03/31/2017 at 8:20 am
Reply

YES !
I love everything Magnolia !
“What would Joanna do ?”


Rebecca Watts
03/31/2017 at 6:05 am
Reply

Yes I will watch the new show I love watch these guys and I love how the get thier kids invloved I do enjoy watching them


Sheila C.
03/31/2017 at 5:16 am
Reply

ABSOLUTELY! Fixer Upper is the best show on HGTV and puts me in a happy place everyone I watch…unlike the pain of trying to stomach Flip or Flop and their bad acting at trying to act as though they still like each other. Flip or Flop magic has fizzled.


