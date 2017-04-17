Fitness Star Jackie Warner Arrested For DUI And Assault

Sources confirmed Jackie Warner was charged with assault on a police officer, as well as a misdemeanor DUI, and a misdemeanor hit and run. She will be in court on the 19th of April.

Warner’s attorney, Shawn Holley, said to TMZ, “we have letters and reports from Jackie’s doctors which prove a long history of insomnia and which strongly support our contention that Jackie was driving unconscious after taking Ambien, which had been prescribed to her.”

Holley said they spoke to the D.A.’s Office a few weeks ago and the district attorney assured they would review their reports before filing charges. He went on to say they are disappointed for not looking at their documents before laying charges.

The Los Angeles Sheriff confirmed there were no injuries after her car rolled back and hit a police car. The star got out of the car without trouble and was compliant with the police before her arrest. The case is currently an active investigation.

Shortly after her show, Work Out, on Bravo TV ended in 2010, the former reality TV star fell deep into partying and even had to sell her gym.

The fitness star explained she was suffering for a long time due to the abrupt change in her lifestyle and began to make bad decisions before she knew she had to change her life around.

The former reality TV star said her choices in life made her deeply unhappy and coped with drugs and alcohol and in the end sought to make serious changes.

She allegedly turned over a new leaf and gave up drinking and dating for a year to work on her nutrition and health.

Jackie Warner explained she feels stronger psychologically and physically than she has ever been in her life. She said she is now “balanced and happy.”