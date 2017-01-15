First Trailer For Twin Peaks Revival Released

Showtime has released the first real trailer for the new season of Twin Peaks, the cult series from director David Lynch.

Advertisement

The first episode will air May 21st

“Special FBI Agent Dale Cooper … 25 years, 7 months and 3 days later,” tweeted Showtime

The first thirty episodes of Twin Peaks were broadcast in 1990 and 1991. The program is often considered a pioneer in transforming the world TV series,

The show received three Golden Globes in 1991, including best drama and best actor for Kyle MacLachlan.

The show follows Dale Cooper who is investigating the murder of Laura Palmer, a young woman living in the imaginary city of Twin Peaks in Washington State.

After initially announcing that he would not do new episodes, mainly because of a financial dispute, Lynch finally changed his mind and took over the reigns of the revival.

The first episode on May 21st will be two hours long, the season will be 18 episodes total.

Lynch explained that the show is filmed like a movie then cut into the episodes.

Showtime president David Nevins said at the Association of Television Critics (TCA) in Pasadena, that a fourth season has not been ruled out.

Advertisement

In 1992, the series was adapted for film ‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me,’ which was well received by fans but saw very little commercial success.