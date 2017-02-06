First Trailer And Release Date For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2

This fall, get ready to return to the Upside Down! The first trailer for Season 2 of Netflix’s smash hit Stranger Things premiered last night during Super Bowl LI.

In addition to giving us our first look at what’s to come for Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) and her friends, the trailer also announced the release date for the new season: Halloween.

Stranger Things debuted on July 15, 2016, with an eight-episode first season on Netflix. Within days, the show had acquired the kind of watercooler buzz that has mostly fallen by the wayside since the advent of streaming. The new show went on to become a massive success, entering the pop culture mainstream and earning lots of rising visibility for its cast of young stars.

The trailer for Stranger Things Season 2 starts off with footage from an old 1980s commercial for Eggo waffles (a favorite of Eleven’s). It then segues into a series of creepy scenes and images, the most memorable of which features Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) in Ghostbusters costumes as they head to school. In another nod to the show’s 1980s roots, the trailer refers to the new season as Stranger Things 2, which is fitting considering the first season felt more like an eight-hour movie than a TV series.

The official Twitter account for Eggo waffles actually responded to the new Stranger Things ad last night:

Winona Ryder and David Harbour will also return for Season 2, as Joyce Byers and police chief Jim Hopper, respectively. A few more 1980s mainstays have joined the cast for the new season, too. Goonies star Sean Astin will play Joyce’s new boyfriend, Bob Newby. Paul Reiser (Aliens, Mad About You) will play Owens, an official from the Department of Energy who is tasked with putting a lid on the events of the show’s first season.

The full nine-episode second season of Stranger Things will arrive on Netflix this Halloween, October 31, 2017.