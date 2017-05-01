First Trailer And Music Video For Disney’s ‘Descendants 2’

A warning to all parents of pre-teen Disney fans: you’re going to want to stock up on ibuprofen this summer. The sequel to the 2015 Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants is coming in July, and today the first trailer was released, along with a brand-new music video.

If you’ll recall, the original Descendants had Mal and her villainous crew attempting to steal Fairy Godmother’s wand on behalf of her mother, Maleficent. That wand is the once again the focus in Descendants 2, but this time it’s a new character trying to get her hands on it.

When Mal can no longer stand being royal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. Uma, the daughter of The Little Mermaid‘s Ursula, is now in charge and demands that Mal retrieve the wand for her.

Most of the original cast is back for the sequel, including Dove Cameron (Mal), Cameron Boyce (Carlos), Sofia Carson (Evie), Booboo Stewart (Jay), and Kristen Chenoweth as Maleficent.

A.N.T. Farm‘s China Anne McClain joins the cast as Uma, along with Dylan Fairplay as Gaston’s son, Gil, and Thomas Doherty as Harry, the son of Captain Hook.

In addition to the first trailer, Disney has already released a new music video for the song “Ways to be Wicked.” It’s unclear if the video was shot separately or if it simply contains footage from a musical number in the film.

The video features Evie, Mal, Jay, and Carlos cooking up a batch of poison apples, a trick they likely learned from Evie’s mother, the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Descendants became a pop culture phenomenon when it was released in 2015. A short animated series, Descendants: Wicked World, launched soon thereafter, along with a number of original novels, toys, clothes, and other merchandise.

Descendants 2 will premiere on July 21, 2017, with a simultaneous launch on Disney Channel, Disney XD, ABC, Freeform, and Lifetime.