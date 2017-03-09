First Teaser Trailer And Release Date For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7

Winter is no longer coming — it’s here. With only two seasons left for the HBO fantasy epic Game of Thrones, fans have been eagerly anticipating any news on the show’s return. Today, not only did we get an official release date, we even got a new teaser video.

Unfortunately for a lot of fans, HBO chose the most obnoxious method possible to reveal the Season 7 premiere date. Rather than just come right out and announce the date, the network created a Facebook Live video featuring a melting block of ice.

There was a flamethrower nearby but it was only turned out sporadically, making the entire stunt an extreme exercise in frustration. Eventually, a second flamethrower was added, but when even that wasn’t enough to fully melt the ice, HBO finally just pulled the plug (after 70 minutes!) and released a new teaser trailer.

There’s no new footage in the teaser (technically speaking, there’s no footage from the show at all). Instead, snippets of dialogue from the show’s first six seasons are heard as a statue made up of the various house vigils spins for the camera.

Eventually, some new dialogue is heard, presumably from the upcoming seventh season. The most interesting soundbite comes from Jon Snow, who offers up this little tidbit: “There is only one war that matters: the Great War, and it is here.”

The trailer ends with the highly-anticipated premiere date: July 16, 2017. That’s several months later in the year that prior seasons have premiered, but HBO long ago confirmed the new season would be delayed.

After spending years nipping at the heels of slow-writing novelist George R. R. Martin, Game of Thrones eventually surpassed what its creator had published thus far and is moving ahead on its own. The new season will consist of only seven episodes, with an equally short eighth and final season slated to arrive next year.