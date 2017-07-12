FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
chris pine quentin tarantino adele robert downey jr. Bryce Dallas Howard johnny depp Ansel Elgort Chris Rock eddie redmayne Tom Hardy dolph lundgren j.k. rowling tom cruise lily collins rosario dawson daniel craig will ferrell alicia silverstone Alden Ehrenreich ben affleck brad pitt tom holland angelina jolie
Home » Movies

First Look At Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, And Mindy Kaling In ‘A Wrinkle In Time’

Barry Rice Posted On 07/12/2017
0
278 Views
0


Oprah Winfrey - A Wrinkle in TimeDisney

For decades, young readers have gotten their first taste of science-fiction and fantasy literature by reading Madeleine L’Engel’s classic novel, A Wrinkle in Time. Now, a big screen version of the tale is in the works and the first looks at three major stars have been released.

If you haven’t read it, A Wrinkle in Time follows 13-year-old Meg Murry as she traverses the galaxy in search of her missing scientist father.

She’s aided in her journey by three celestial beings named Mrs. Who, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Which who help her “wrinkle” space and time.

In the film, newcomer Storm Reid will play Meg, with Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which, Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who, and Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit.

Actor Chris Pine will play Dr. Murry, Meg’s father, with Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Pena, and Zach Galifianakis rounding out the cast.

Ava DuVernay, who directed the Oscar-nominated films Selma and 13th, is directing the new film from a script by Frozen screenwriter Jennifer Lee.

The first photographs from the film were released today in anticipation of the film’s debut trailer, which will be released this coming weekend.

The images show Witherspoon, Kaling, and Winfrey in character as the Mrs. W’s, along with a few pictures of Pine and Reid.

In 2003, A Wrinkle in Time was adapted into a Canadian TV movie starring Alfre Woodard which was distributed by Disney in the United States — the same studio behind the version, as well.

The film received negative reviews from critics and fans; when L’Engel was asked if it met her expectations, she replied, “Yes, I expected it to be bad, and it is.”

Advertisement

Sadly, L’Engel passed away in 2007, so she won’t be here to witness this new version of her story, but with such a stellar cast and crew, fans should have high hopes. A Wrinkle in Time will arrive in theaters on March 9, 2018.

Post Views: 278

Read more about chris pine oprah winfrey reese witherspoon a wrinkle in time ana duvernay mindy kaling

Advertisement

You may also like
Oprah Winfrey Says “I Will Never Run For Public Office”
06/14/2017
The Well-loved Diane Keaton Says She Only Has A Few Friends In Hollywood
06/13/2017
Jamie Foxx Says He Probably Will Never Get Married And Here’s The Reason Why
05/24/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *