First Look At Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, And Mindy Kaling In ‘A Wrinkle In Time’

For decades, young readers have gotten their first taste of science-fiction and fantasy literature by reading Madeleine L’Engel’s classic novel, A Wrinkle in Time. Now, a big screen version of the tale is in the works and the first looks at three major stars have been released.

If you haven’t read it, A Wrinkle in Time follows 13-year-old Meg Murry as she traverses the galaxy in search of her missing scientist father.

She’s aided in her journey by three celestial beings named Mrs. Who, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Which who help her “wrinkle” space and time.

In the film, newcomer Storm Reid will play Meg, with Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which, Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who, and Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit.

Actor Chris Pine will play Dr. Murry, Meg’s father, with Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Pena, and Zach Galifianakis rounding out the cast.

Ava DuVernay, who directed the Oscar-nominated films Selma and 13th, is directing the new film from a script by Frozen screenwriter Jennifer Lee.

The first photographs from the film were released today in anticipation of the film’s debut trailer, which will be released this coming weekend.

The images show Witherspoon, Kaling, and Winfrey in character as the Mrs. W’s, along with a few pictures of Pine and Reid.

In 2003, A Wrinkle in Time was adapted into a Canadian TV movie starring Alfre Woodard which was distributed by Disney in the United States — the same studio behind the version, as well.

The film received negative reviews from critics and fans; when L’Engel was asked if it met her expectations, she replied, “Yes, I expected it to be bad, and it is.”

Advertisement

Sadly, L’Engel passed away in 2007, so she won’t be here to witness this new version of her story, but with such a stellar cast and crew, fans should have high hopes. A Wrinkle in Time will arrive in theaters on March 9, 2018.