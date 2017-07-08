First Lady Melania Trump Responds To Rumors She Is ‘Unhappy’ In Her Marriage

Melania Trump is firing back at the reports that she is unhappy with President Donald Trump. The first lady slammed the idea that her marriage is on the fritz after rumors surfaced that she is contemplating leaving Donald and moving back to New York.

According to Be Entertainment, Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC’s Morning Joe claimed that Melania is on the verge of divorcing Donald. The TV host broke the news during an interview and revealed that Melania only stayed with Donald because of their son, Barron. Brzezinski believes that Melania is miserable as first lady and wants out of the White House ASAP.

“I haven’t talked to her in months, but if my gut is right, I don’t think she’s going to put up with it much longer,” Brzezinski shared. “I know nothing. That’s just my instinct and I go with my gut and my gut’s always right.”

It didn’t take Melania Trump long to respond. The former model recently hit back at the rumors surrounding her marriage and claims that she finds the reports sad and misinformed.

“It is sad when people try to further their own agenda by commenting on me and my family, especially when they don’t know me,” she stated.

Donald has also spoken out against the rumors, though he funneled his anger towards Brzezinski and her Morning Joe co-star, Joe Scarborough. “Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!” he wrote on social media.

According to The Mercury News, Donald’s angry tweet generated a lot of buzz in the media and was interpreted as cyber bullying. Melania, an outspoken critic of bullying online, has not said anything about her husband’s hateful tweet. In fact, she recently explained that she thinks some of his interactions on social media cross the line but that he ultimately does whatever he wants.

Although Melania and Donald are putting up a united front, body language experts believe they are having relationship troubles. The two are notorious for their lack of affection in public, including a moment overseas when Melania slapped Donald’s hand away. These instances have sparked numerous reports that Melania isn’t happy with the marriage.

According to AOL, music icon Cher is the latest to voice her opinion on Melania’s marriage. The singer recently noted that the first lady always appears sad whenever she is with Donald. She also commented on how Donald and Melania do not smile at each other or share intimate moments in front of the camera. She concluded by saying she hopes that Melania gets out of her current situation and returns to New York with her son.

Melania Trump has not responded to Cher’s comments.