First Lady Dress for Melania Trump? There Could Be Some Issues…

Of course we are not talking about those tiresome moments when you can’t choose a dress for tonight. We are talking about the fact that most of the designers publicly refused to create a dress for the new First Lady, Melania Trump. We all know the reasons and don’t need to discuss what was already covered relentlessly by the media.

But not everyone turned their backs on Melania. Stefano Gabbana didn’t care about all the negative comments and was thankful Melania Trump was wearing Dolce & Gabbana dress on New Year’s Eve, which he posted on his Instagram account. Many have called him a traitor and hypocrite for promoting Melania as Dolce & Gabbana’s woman.

Negative public opinion didn’t stop other designers like Karl Lagerfeld and Ralph Lauren, whose names have appeared as potential labels for Melania’s First Lady dress.

Lauren seems like a logical choice knowing that it is all about the American designer whose creations Melania dresses in private. Lagerfeld is mentioned as another option, though it is unclear whether the creation will be completed by his own brand or in cooperation with Chanel or Fendi.

No matter what, Melania seems to be quite complicated when it comes to fashion and design overall. Picking Lauren or Lagerfeld really does seem like a great choice.

We hope the ‘lucky’ brand will craft the perfect First Lady dress!