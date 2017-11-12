First ‘Justice League’ Reviews Are In — See What Everyone Is Saying!

The next big superhero movie of the fall is set to be released to the general public on November 17. Some lucky people were able to see the movie early we’ve got the insight you need before you make the decision to hit the movie theater.

“Justice League” follows six of the most popular DC characters as they do what heroes do — save the world. The movie that took a rumored $300 million to make stars Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Super Man), Jason Mamoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg).

With the exception of the blockbuster hit “Wonder Woman,” modern-day DC movies don’t have a history of doing well in theaters. Add that to the fact that we weren’t given origin movies for three of the protaganists, it’s safe to say that it most likely won’t be as popular as “Avengers.”

The reviews are in from critics who attended the London junket and they seem to be split.

Brandon Davis loved it! Stating: “Justice League is not a perfect movie. It has story “flaws” and a simple, CGI villain. BUT, more importantly, it gets the heroes right. Every member of the League is fantastic and it’s tough to choose a favorite. It’s a ton a fun, start to finish.”

Paul Shirey agrees that the film was fantastic. He wrote: “Justice League feels kind of like a re-launch of the DC world in live-action. You walk away wanting more of every hero, including Justice League 2 and standalone films.”

Josh L. Dickey, on the other hand, was not a fan. He claims: “Nothing could save JUSTICE LEAGUE from its loud, ugly, tacky self. Not Wonder Woman, not wide-eyed Ezra Miller, not Joss Whedon’s quippy teardown & rebuild. And Henry Cavill’s mustache is an actual issue; they gave him Uncanny Valley Face. Oof, guys. It’s a rough ride”

Germain Lussier seems to be right in the middle. He said: “JUSTICE LEAGUE! It’s okay. Narratively it’s a mess, the stakes don’t work & the villain isn’t great. HOWEVER, the heroes ARE great, it’s funny, & there’s some surprisingly effective character work. I didn’t love it, but there are enough good pieces to excite me for the future.”

Will you go to see “Justice League” in theaters?