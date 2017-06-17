First Image From ‘Deadpool 2’ Filming Straight From Ryan Reynolds

One of the most highly-anticipated films of 2018 is Deadpool 2, the sequel to last year’s surprise hit that turned the superhero genre on its ear. Now, star Ryan Reynolds has shared a first peek from the filming of the follow-up, and it’s from a very familiar location.

Reports earlier this weekend had stated that Deadpool 2 was filming at Hatley Castle in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

For fans of the X-Men movie series, it’s a familiar site, as the castle has stood in for the X-Mansion in X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, and the original Deadpool.

In both the movies and the comic books they’re based on, the mansion is the home of Professor Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.

In 2016’s Deadpool, the X-Mansion featured in two brief scenes with X-Men Colossus (Stefan Kapičić) and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand).

Confirming the earlier reports, Reynolds himself posted a photo to Instagram, showing him in costume in front of the iconic mansion.

Dropped by X-Mansion. Looked closely for Beast's lawn bombs before taking well deserved nap. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

While it could be another cameo appearance, many have speculated this new filming may indicate a larger role for the X-Mansion in the Deadpool follow-up.

Along with Reynolds, Hildebrand, and Kapičić, T.J. Miller, Morena Baccarin, and Leslie Uggams will return in Deadpool 2 as Weasel, Vanessa, and Blind Al, respectively.

Josh Brolin joins the cast as the time-traveling mutant Cable, with Zazie Beetz playing Domino, Shiori Kutsuna in a mysterious new role, and Jack Kesy as an unnamed villain (rumored to be Black Tom Cassidy, an Irish mutant from the comics).

David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blond) takes over the directing duties on Deadpool 2 from the original film’s Tim Miller.

20th Century Fox has plans to continue the franchise through both a third Deadpool film and an X-Force movie that would feature both Cable and Deadpool. Look for Deadpool 2 to arrive in theaters on June 1, 2018.