First Footage From ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Screened For Disney Shareholders

While fans around the world eagerly await the first trailer for the year’s most anticipated new movie, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a lucky group of Disney shareholders were treated to the first footage from the film today.

The footage was screened at Disney’s annual shareholder meeting in Denver. It was extremely brief, but it’s still newsworthy since this is literally the only public footage of the next Star Wars movie so far.

L.A. Times writer Daniel Miller was present at the meeting and shared his impressions of the footage on Twitter. The reel began with the moment immediately after the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. If you’ll recall, that film ended with Rey tracking down Luke Skywalker and presenting him with his long-lost lightsaber.

In the new footage, Luke speaks for the first time, asking, “Who are you?” After that is a shot of Rey “deftly” handling a lightsaber (whatever that means). This is significant because it seems to blow holes in a lot of theories surrounding Rey.

First of all, if Luke had met Rey previously, he wouldn’t be asking “Who are you?” Now, some will argue that she could still be Luke’s daughter or one of his students from the failed Jedi Academy (both popular theories), but if so, Luke should be able to sense her familiar presence through the Force.

More on "The Last Jedi" clip: We saw a shot of an X-wing wobbling mid-air, under attack inside a giant ship. Looked like a wounded bird. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

Chewbacca, Finn, and General Leia Organa were also seen briefly in the new footage, with Disney CEO Bob Iger paying special tribute to Leia actress Carrie Fisher, who passed away in December.

There were also looks at a variety of terrain: oceans, deserts, mountains, and forests. That’s something of a change from the original Star Wars trilogy, which focused mainly on one type of terrain per film.

With this new footage making its debut today, you can bet we’ll be seeing the same scenes (and more) in a first trailer for the film very soon, likely at next month’s Star Wars Celebration event.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens on December 15, 2017.