First Footage From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Screened At Disney’s D23 Expo!

Lucky fans at Disney’s big D23 Expo in Anaheim, California this weekend were granted exclusive sneak peeks at a ton of upcoming projects from the House of Mouse. But nothing garnered more excitement than the first footage from next summer’s highly-anticipated Marvel film, Avengers: Infinity War.

Like most of the sneak peeks shown at D23, the Infinity War footage has not been released online, but reporters in attendance have given us a rough breakdown.

After the Marvel Studios logo, the Guardians of the Galaxy are seen flying through space when a body smashes into their ship and is then brought on board: it’s Thor.

They fly together to a planet facing utter destruction before the footage jumps to Earth, with Scarlet Witch using her powers in a tense scene.

A voiceover says, “Death follows him like a shadow,” and then Thor’s brother, Loki, is then seen handing over the Tesseract to a tall, mysterious figure.

In Queens, a startled Peter Parker watches as a spaceship comes crashing down to Earth; a voice over from Tony Stark says, “We have one advantage: he’s coming to us.”

Iron Man, Star-Lord, Mantis, Doctor Strange, and a few other characters stare in shock; “Fun really isn’t something one considers when balancing the universe,” says a mysterious voice.

As Gamora turns around in stunned horror, the voice continues: “But this puts a smile on my face”; at that moment, Thanos emerges from a portal and a fight ensues.

Doctor Strange creates spectral platforms for Star-Lord to jump on while shooting his blasters, while Spider-Man (in his new Avengers suit) swings through the air.

A montage of differents shots begins: we see Vision in some kind of prison, a Wakandan army along with the Winter Soldier, Steve Rogers emerging from hiding with a full beard, a blonde Black Widow, and shiny new Iron Man armor.

The footage ends with Peter Parker badly injured, telling Iron Man, “I’m sorry, Tony.” As Thanos squeezes Thor’s head with his fist, he uses the Infinity Gauntlet to grab an orbiting moon and begin dragging it toward the surface — then the film’s logo appears and the footage ends. Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters on May 4, 2018.