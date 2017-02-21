First Cast Photo From The ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo Spin-Off Movie

The next chapter in the never-ending Star Wars saga, The Last Jedi, will arrive in theaters this December. Unfortunately, after his untimely demise in 2015’s The Force Awakens, Harrison Ford’s Han Solo will not be a part of this new chapter. Fear not, though, as a new spin-off movie will arrive next summer with its focus squarely on everyone’s favorite intergalactic smuggler.

Of course, Ford will not be reprising the role for the new film. It’s actually a prequel, focusing on Han’s adventures prior to his first appearance in 1977’s Star Wars (now retconned as A New Hope). Actor Alden Ehrenreich takes over the iconic role, and he does bear a striking resemblance to a young Harrison Ford (it helps if you squint a lot, though).

Lucasfilm announced the untitled spin-off had begun filming late last month. Now the studio has released the first look at the movie’s cast in a familiar location. From left to right, the picture features co-director Chris Miller, Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, co-director Phil Lord, and Donald Glover in the cockpit of the Millenium Falcon — with Chewbacca looming in the background (actually actor Joonas Suotamo).

Harrelson is playing some sort of mentor to young Han, while Glover will take over Billy Dee Williams’ iconic role as Lando Calrissian. Waller-Bridge (Crashing, Fleabag) is rumored to be playing a CGI role, similar to Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. There’s no word yet on who Clarke (Game of Thrones) is playing, along with the newly cast (but not pictured) Thandie Newton (Westworld).

Suotamo takes over the role of Chewbacca from actor Peter Mayhew, who is now disabled. The two shared the role in The Force Awakens, with Suotamo taking on the more action-heavy scenes. Now that he’s officially playing the “walking carpet” full-time, Suotamo took to Twitter to share his thoughts about taking on such a famous role:

I'm ecstatic. It's official. And here is my statement to this terrific piece of news https://t.co/a1DPsNDb2P pic.twitter.com/r4EUZ2r17V — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) February 21, 2017

The untitled Han Solo spin-off film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 25, 2018.