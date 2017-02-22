First Cast Photo And Premiere Date For The New ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’

Of all the cult-favorite television shows made in the last few decades, Mystery Science Theater 3000 tops the charts for thousands of fans around the world. Finally, after a nearly 20-year absence, the beloved sci-fi comedy series is returning, and Netflix has not only announced the show’s premiere date, they’ve released the first photo of the new cast, as well.

The new version of Mystery Science Theater 3000 (or MST3K for short) will hit Netflix worldwide on Friday, April 14, 2017. The revival is partially funded by a successful Kickstarter campaign by the show’s creator, Joel Hodgson, from 2015. $2 million was the intended goal, with an aim of creating three new episodes of the show. By the campaign’s end, Hodgson had raised nearly $6 million, allowing a whopping 14 episodes to begin production.

Comedian Jonah Ray will be the new host of MST3K, playing a new character named Jonah Heston. He’ll be joined by actress Felicia Day (The Guild, Supernatural) as Kinga Forrester, the daughter of original bad guy Clayton Forrester, and comedian Patton Oswalt (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Lady Dynamite) as her henchman, TV’s Son of TV’s Frank.

The first cast photo released today shows Ray, Hodgson, Day, and Oswalt together with robots Crow T. Robot, Gypsy, and Tom Servo on the set of the Satellite of Love. Felicia Day also tweeted a picture from the red carpet premiere of the show’s first new episode:

Haven't been out since the baby but had to make the MST3k premiere! Show will be out on Netflix in April woot! pic.twitter.com/JcwA1MIMXc — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) February 22, 2017

If you’re not familiar with MST3K (a situation which you must remedy IMMEDIATELY), the basic premise is that a human host and his two robot sidekicks are trapped and forced to watch some of the worst (real) movies ever made. The audience watches the movies along with the trio, with their silhouettes visible at the bottom of the screen. Rather than sit back and suffer through these cinematic disasters, they instead mock and make fun throughout the films.

The original Mystery Science Theater 3000 ran for ten seasons beginning on a local Minneapolis station before being picked up by Comedy Central and later The Sci-Fi Channel. The new version of MST3K will arrive exclusively on Netflix this April.